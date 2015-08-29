OF Trayce Thompson is staying patient while being platooned by White Sox manager Robin Ventura during a hot start to his major league career. Thompson didn’t start in a game against the Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field, a day after hitting two doubles. He also sat out Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, a day after nearly hitting for the cycle. Ventura is deploying the athletic rookie strategically against primarily LHPs, and so far it’s working. Thompson is 14-for-27 (.519) with two home runs and six RBIs in 12 games since making his debut in the majors. “It’s not about development here,” Thompson said. “It’s about winning games. (Development) is what the minor leagues (are) for. I‘m just here to help the team win any way I can.”

1B Jose Abreu had an eight-game hitting streak end in the White Sox’s 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu went 0-for-4 and struck out twice. He hit .282 during the streak.

LHP John Danks took the loss in the White Sox’s 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, which was his first defeat at home since June 17 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Danks has taken losses in each of his past four starts against the Mariners.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-10, 4.75) will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the third game of a series at U.S. Cellular Field against the Seattle Mariners. He has lost all five starts since Chicago general manager Rick Hahn decided not to trade him prior to the July 31 non-waivers trade deadline. During that span, Samardzija has a 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and opponents are hitting .331 against him with a robust .990 on-base plus slugging percentage.

C Tyler Flowers is hitting just .219 for the season, but his pitch selection defensively is more important to him and thee White Sox. Manager Robin Ventura said he’d be comfortable with Flowers as Chicago’s main catcher again next season, despite his struggles at the plate. Flowers got a night off Friday against the Seattle Mariners. “You’re comfortable with the way he calls a game,” Ventura said. “I think he’s done much better catching a game, calling a game, than he has in the past. I think he’s elevated that to where he’s getting some pitchers through some games.”