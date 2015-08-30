LHP Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.63 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the finale of a series against the Mariners. He has put up 15 quality starts in his past 17 outings and is 5-5 with a 3.13 ERA during that span. He leads the major leagues with 48 no-decisions since 2012. Quintana is 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Seattle, including a Aug. 8, 2014, loss at Safeco Field his last time facing the Mariners.

RHP Daniel Webb was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday by the White Sox, who also placed RHP Zach Putnam on the DL with a groin strain. Webb, who will fill Putnam’s role in the bullpen, was sidelined by soreness in his upper right back, which he felt after an outing Aug. 4 against the Rays. “That’s what kind of scared me,” Webb said. “I’d never felt that before, and that’s why I said something about it. But I took some time off due to rehab and I feel a lot better now.”

LHP Carlos Rodon has thrown 112 2/3 innings through 22 appearances (19 starts) in his rookie season for the White Sox, who don’t currently have plans to scale back his workload much. Chicago manager Robin Ventura said Rodon’s innings count for the season will be monitored, but for now he wants the talented left-hander to take the ball every fifth day. “There might be a spot in there where you can skip him and kind of get him into that better line of where you’d like to see him end up (in innings),” Ventura said Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. “I’d also like to see him keep going out there and getting the repetition of being out there every five days.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija was saddled with his sixth straight loss for the White Sox on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. The Mariners, who won 7-6, tagged Samardzija for five runs andn eight hits and drove his pitch count to 119 in 5 2/3 innings. Since the White Sox decided not to move him at the July 31 non-waivers trade deadline, Samardzija has made six starts and lost every one. He’s 0-6 with a 8.82 ERA and 1.78 WHIP during that span.