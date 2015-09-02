RHP Frankie Montas was recalled from Double-A Birmingham. Montas was 5-5 with a 2.97 ERA in 23 starts there. The No. 3 prospect in Chicago’s system, Montas is expected to see action out of the bullpen.

LHP Chris Sale tossed six innings on Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. It was the 13th time this season Sale has had double-digit strikeouts in a game, becoming the first major league pitcher since Randy Johnson to accomplish the feat.

CF Adam Eaton had four hits and knocked in two RBIs Tuesday, extending his career high in that category to 38. It was the 36th multi-hit game of the season for Eaton, who has collected three or more hits on six occasions.

RF Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the White Sox a 5-4 lead. Garcia has owned the Twins this season, hitting .381 in 12 games.

C Rob Brantly was recalled from Charlotte after hitting .310 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 53 combined games in Charlotte and Birmingham. Brantley will serve as the team’s third catcher behind Tyler Flowers and Geovany Soto.

INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Charlotte. In two prior stints with the big-league club this season, Garcia is 2-for-6 in seven games. He has been productive in Triple-A, hitting .298 with 31 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 90 games.

RHP Erik Johnson was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Johnson was 11-8 with a 2.37 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 23 games this season and was named the International League’s Pitcher of the Year. Johnson will pitch out of the bullpen and is in line to potentially see a couple of starts this month.