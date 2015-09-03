2B Carlos Sanchez was 1-for-3 with a single and reached base twice in the loss, also getting on because of an error. Over his last 50 games since July 8, Sanchez is hitting .295. He hit .200 over his first 75 games in the majors.

RF Avisail Garcia went 0-for-4 and saw his four-game hit streak snapped. Garcia entered the game hitting .381 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in 12 games against the Twins this season.

1B Jose Abreu was 1-for-4 with a single. He now has a hit in six consecutive road games, with four doubles, one homer and six RBIs over that span.

LHP Carlos Rodon dropped to 6-6, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six-plus innings of work on Wednesday. For Rodon, it was his third consecutive quality start and 13th this season, which leads all American League rookies. Over his last five starts, Rodon has a 1.85 ERA with 14 walks and 33 strikeouts.