OF J.B. Shuck had a pinch-hit, two-run triple in the seventh inning, giving the White Sox a one-run lead. It was his second extra-base hit in 32 pinch-hitting appearances this season.

RHP Erik Johnson will get the start against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Johnson, who was recalled as a part of September call-ups on Tuesday, was the International League’s Pitcher of the Year with a record of 11-8 and a 2.37 ERA in 22 starts with Triple-A Charlotte.

1B Jose Abreu had three hits, extending his road hitting streak to seven games. Over that span, Abreu is hitting .313 with six doubles, a homer and six RBIs

RHP Jeff Samardzija got the win, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings of work. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the right-hander, who hadn’t won since July 28. Samardzija improved to 3-0 in four starts against the Twins this season. “Obviously (the grand slam) is not what you want next to your name, but the best thing you can do is just move forward,” Samardzija said. “You approach every (inning) like a new game and let the chips fall where they may. You keep pitching and good things will happen.”

SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and also drove in a run. It was Ramirez’s first RBI in a span of eight games.