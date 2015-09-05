LHP Jose Quintana, who starts Saturday, allowed four runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in his previous start, a no-decision against the Mariners. It was his 10th no-decision this season and the 49th of his career, the most in the majors since 2012.

CF Adam Eaton equaled his career high with four hits, the eighth time in his career. Eaton, who missed the cycle by a triple, singled on the first pitch of the game, doubled in the fourth and slugged a three-run homer in the eighth.

LHP John Danks owns a career 10-2 record against the Royals. He has beaten the Royals’ three times this year, but has only four other victories. ”I’ve spent a lot of time in this ballpark,“ Danks said. ”I guess there is a certain level of comfort there, but that’s a pretty good team over there. It’s still not a fun game to maneuver through that lineup. I know I’ve had some success, some coincidence, some catching some breaks (against Kansas City).

SS Alexei Ramirez went 4-for-5, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs. It was the 14th four-hit game for Ramirez, who raised his average to .251.