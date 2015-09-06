3B Mike Olt began the season as the Cubs’ third baseman but will end it auditioning for the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers. He appeared in just six games with the Cubs this season before being hit by a pitch that fractured his right wrist. He was replaced by Kris Bryant. “It just looks like for them he probably didn’t fit anymore,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “For us, there was a fit there. It’s something about getting him in here and seeing what could happen. I think when another team doesn’t have a spot for you, guys move around. It’s not like he’s the only one who’s moved teams during a season. For us, we’re just looking at bringing a guy in and seeing what that looks like.”

OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) took swings against a pitching machine on Friday and manager Kevin Cash said he was feeling good. Jennings has also begun doing some jogging in the pool and there is a chance he might return before the season ends.

LHP Jose Quintana beat the Royals for the first time in his career. He was 0-6 in his first 16 starts against them.

RHP Erik Johnson, who was a September call-up, was named the International League most valuable pitcher after going 11-8 with a 2.37 ERA with Triple-A Charlotte. He is 4-3 with a 4.73 ERA in 10 starts in the majors.

INF Tyler Saladino played primarily shortstop in the minors but has started 47 games at third base and only two at shortstop. With the addition of 3B Mike Olt, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs, could Saladino see more action at shortstop? “It doesn’t necessarily mean that, but there’s a possibility that Sal can spell Lexi (Alexei Ramirez) a little more,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Again, with an expanded roster, you can do whatever you want to do.”

SS Alexei Ramirez hit a three-run homer in the fourth. He is hitting .372 in his past 15 games.