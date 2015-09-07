3B Mike Olt struck out on three Johnny Cueto pitches with runners on the corners in the first inning, but singled in his final two at-bats. Olt was inserted immediately into the White Sox lineup after being claimed off waivers Saturday from the Cubs. “He’s ready to go, so we’re going to find out,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I just think it brings an extra dimension to your lineup.”

LHP Chris Sale, who is working with an extra-day between starts, is 3-0 with a 2.34 in his past five starts. He is 4-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 games, including 13 starts, against the Indians.

RHP Erik Johnson limited the Royals to three runs and five hits over six innings in his first major league start this season. All the runs were on solo home runs. “That’s one of the biggest things I preach is rhythm and tempo, just being on time,” Johnson said. “I was definitely aggressive; aggressive in the zone. They’re an aggressive swinging team as well. I got a lot of early contacts. I got a lot of bad contact early. I was changing speeds with my first pitches. I know a lot of them like to go first pitch. For me it was aggressive in the zone. I wish I could probably take three pitches back. If I‘m going to give up a home run, it’s going to be solo.”

SS Alexei Ramirez doubled and singled in his first two at-bats. He went 8-for-14 in the three-game series. He is 17-for-33 and scored 10 runs in the past eight games.

RHP David Robertson picked up his 29th save in 35 chances, working a spotless ninth. He has retired the past 25 batters he has faced.