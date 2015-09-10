3B Mike Olt wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday, but manager Robin Ventura reiterated that Olt will get the majority of starts there the remainder of the season.

C Rob Brantly got the start behind the plate Tuesday for the White Sox because regular starting C Tyler Flowers was banged up in a game Monday. Brantly went 1-for-3 and slugged his first home run of the season for a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Brantly was one of the players called up Sept. 1 when major-league rosters expanded. He was a combined 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his previous two games.

2B Micah Johnson was recalled by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, but was not in the starting lineup. Johnson started the season with the White Sox and held his own offensively, hitting .270 with three RBIs, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in 27 games, but his defense wasn’t as solid. He was optioned to Charlotte May 14 and spent the rest of the season in Triple-A ironing out his defense. He also hit .315 with eight home runs, 28 extra-base hits, 36 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 28 stolen bases in 78 games with the Knights. Now that he’s back, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said will try to work the speedy rookie into his lineup either at 2B or DH.

2B Micah Johnson, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte, didn’t start for a second consecutive game. Ventura said Johnson likely would play Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

LHP Carlos Rodon continued his run of dominant pitching in the White Sox’s 7-4 win Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Rodon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and had little trouble in his remaining five frames. Rodon struck out eight, walked just one and scattered five hits in earning the win. He has a 1.76 ERA and has struck out 41 in his past six starts (41 innings). All six of those outings were quality starts in which the rookie left-hander allowed no more than two runs. “It’s real fun,” said Rodon, whose 135 2/3 innings has set a career high for a season. “Winning is fun. That’s the point of this game. (I‘m) enjoying it and just trying to get better.”

1B/DH Adam LaRoche did not start in the White Sox’s 7-4 win against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. LaRoche was scratched from a start Monday against Cleveland because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee and the issue was still bothering him Tuesday. GM Rick Hahn and manager Robin Ventura each said LaRoche is considered day-to-day at this point.

RHP Jeff Samardzija is expected to explore the free-agent market this winter, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. Samardzija, from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. “He’s going to have to go to the market and hear what’s out there,” Hahn said Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. “He’s worked too hard and too long over his career to get to something that is very valuable to a player. We obviously have what we feel is a strong relationship with Jeff, as well as his representatives, and I‘m sure we’ll be in contact as the offseason unfolds. At this point, he’s right on the doorstep of free agency and I fully expect him to explore that.”

C Tyler Flowers was not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Flowers was hit in the left hand by a 96 mph fastball from RHP Trevor Bauer in the fourth inning of a game Monday against the Indians, and also took a foul tip off his jaw in the first inning. “(Flowers) can probably play,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said prior to the game Tuesday. “I don’t really want to have to do that. I would like to give him another day to heal up a little bit.”