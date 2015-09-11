RHP Francisco Montas has intriguing ability as a starter or reliever, and White Sox manager Robin Ventura wants to see the hard-throwing rookie pitch more before deciding one way or the other. Thus far, he’s thrown two scoreless relief appearances since being called up Sept. 1 from Double-A Birmingham, but he might get a spot start before the end of the season. “Right now, he’s a starter,” Ventura said Wednesday. “He has the stuff to be in the bullpen, absolutely. I think that’s an easier transition for most guys than just saying you’re a starter, to be able to do that. You look at him physically and what he is ... can he bounce back day after day? That’s always a test for a guy to be in the bullpen. Is he strong enough to go out there and last six (or) seven innings? Probably. Let him decide that as he pitches and we’ll go from there.”

RF Avisail Garcia is making developmental strides, but White Sox manager Robin Ventura would still like to see the 6-foot-4, 240-pound slugger lift more balls in the air. Garcia has great speed for his size, but Ventura would like to see him utilize his strength and bat speed for more power. “He’s really too big and strong of a guy to be a ground-ball hitter,” Ventura said Wednesday. “It’s gotten better since we first addressed it. For him, I know he’s fast and he gets some hits that way, but it’s not going to do him a lot of good to be able to do that. It’s not going to earn him a great living doing that, either.”

RHP Erik Johnson will make his second start for the White Sox when they face the Minnesota Twins to open a series on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 1, will make his first start in Chicago since April 25, 2014. He’s 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field and hopes that trend of success continues. Johnson, who re-established himself as a solid prospect at Triple-A Charlotte this season, won his first start with the White Sox by beating the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 6 in Kansas City. He went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

2B Micah Johnson will likely start Friday for the White Sox in a series opener at U.S. Cellular Field against the Minnesota Twins. If so, it will be his first start in the majors since he was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on May 14 to primarily on his defense and base running. Johnson, who hit .315 in 78 games for Charlotte, feels like he has improved overall as a player. “You don’t ever want to get sent down,” said Johnson, who struck out in a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians. “It’s tough to hear, but at the same time, you understand what you need to work on. It was pretty well understood it wasn’t an offensive move. It was for me to work on some things defensively that I needed to work on. I respect their decision and I went down there and worked on those things.”

1B/DH Jose Abreu is back to driving the ball to left field, his pull side, and the results are impressive. Abreu went 2-for-4 with a homer in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, and has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games against the Central Division rival. The homer was his second in as many games and the 11th time he’s done that in his brief major-league career. It was also his sixth homer of the season against Cleveland.

RHP Jeff Samardzija had another tough outing for the White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field and took a seventh loss in his past eight starts. Samardzija lasted 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, including two solo homers. He gave up eight hits and walked two. “You keep going out at it and you find yourself in different situations when the ball is bouncing your way and it’s going good,” Samardzija said. “But you’ve got to fight through the downs and work your butt off to enjoy it when it is going well.”