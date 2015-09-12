FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 13, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Mike Olt went 2-for-2 on Friday but was thrown out while trying to stretch a single into a double. Olt has a pair of multi-hit games in four starts since joining the White Sox.

RHP Zach Putnam was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. A few hours later, Putnam showed clear signs of rust as he allowed three runs in one-third of an inning.

LHP Carlos Rodon will skip his turn in the rotation next week against the Oakland A’s as the team tries to limit his innings count. Rodon, 22, has pitched 125 2/3 innings in his first full season in the majors. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

1B/DH Adam LaRoche returned to the lineup after missing three games because a sore right knee. He went 0-for-3 with a walk to drop his batting average to .211.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
