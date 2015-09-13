RF Trayce Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against Minnesota. The rookie outfielder has hits in each of his past four games with a .583 batting average (7 of 12) during that span.

LHP Chris Sale will not be skipped in the rotation or shut down before season’s end, manager Robin Ventura said. Sale is 12-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 184 2/3 innings.

LHP Jose Quintana earned his 22nd quality start of the season Saturday after limiting Minnesota to two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings. Quintana has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts.

RF Avisail Garcia left Saturday’s game before the top of the third inning because of back spasms. Manager Robin Ventura said the injury was not serious but estimated that Garcia might miss a couple of games. Garcia, 24, is hitting .270 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs.

1B/DH Adam LaRoche returned to the bench after going 1-for-12 in his past three starts. He is hitting .211 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in the first season of a two-year, $25 million deal. “Early on, I know he had the hand issue,” manager Robin Ventura said. “That’s been resolved, but sometimes it doesn’t feel right for that year swinging the bat. I know he’s been searching for it.”