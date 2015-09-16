OF Trayce Thompson was not in the lineup Tuesday after hyperextending his left elbow in the ninth inning Monday. He is day-to-day.

LHP Chris Sale is on pace to surpass the 200-innings plateau for the second time in his major-league career, as the White Sox don’t currently have plans to shut him down early in another season that almost certainly will not include a postseason appearance. Sale, who’s thrown 287 2/3 innings through his first 28 starts, has 250 strikeouts. If he makes four more starts, he will need to average 12.5 strikeouts per outing to become the first pitcher since 2002 to reach the 300-strikeout plateau. That, however, won’t be factored into manager Robin Ventura’s decision on how to deploy Sale in the final 21 games. “You’re looking at his health (and) how he feels,” Ventura said Monday, prior to the start of a series against the Oakland A‘s. “(If) he feels good, you keep him on his schedule and he’ll pitch it out. If anything looks like you’re trying to push it for statistical stuff, that’s not going to happen.”

DH Avisail Garcia struck out swinging in his first four trips to the plate Monday in the White Sox’s series-opening win in 14 innings against the Oakland A’s at U.S. Cellular Field. Garcia went 1-for-5 after returning to the lineup following back spasms that held him out Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

1B Jose Abreu broke out of a recent slump in a big way for the White Sox on Monday, going 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs in Chicago’s 8-7 win in 14 innings to start a series against the Oakland A‘s. Abreu came into the game without a hit in his previous 13 at bats.

LHP Carlos Rodon will pitch again this season for the White Sox, according to manager Robin Ventura. Rodon’s regular turn in the starting rotation is being skipped during a four-game series against the Oakland A’s this week, but Ventura said Monday that his talent rookie is expected to re-join the rotation on its next turn. Rodon, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, started the season at Triple-A Charlotte. Between there and the White Sox, he’s already set a career high for innings thrown in a single season, surpassing his previous high of 132 1/3 innings during his sophomore season at North Carolina State. He has shown no signs of tiring yet, going 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 41 strikeouts in his past six starts.

INF Tyler Saladino won’t get regular playing time at 3B in the White Sox’s final 21 games unless it’s due to an injury, but manager Robin Ventura said Monday that Saladino has shown enough as a rookie to let the White Sox know what they have heading into spring training next year. “He’s played a lot here,” Ventura said. “He’s not done playing by any means, but we have seen him enough. With (Mike Olt) in there (at third), you’re interested to see how that plays, but Sally will be mixed in there, either at third base, shortstop, second base (or) first base.”

1B/DH Adam LaRoche wasn’t in Chicago’s starting lineup. He has been battling tendinitis in his right knee for more than a week.

LHP John Danks posted a quality start by throwing seven innings and allowing just three runs for the White Sox, but wasn’t rewarded with a win because his teammates coughed up a four-run lead in the ninth inning. All three hits off Danks were solo home runs. “I wasn’t quite as sharp as I would’ve liked to be, early especially,” Danks said. “My breaking call took a little while to get going, but I was able to make pitches for the most part. (It was a) pretty lively ballpark, so three homers hurts, but it’s part of it. I‘m feeling good about how it went.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija (9-12, 4.89) is slated to make his 30th start of the season for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Oakland A‘s. It will be Samardzija’s 15th start this season at U.S. Cellular Field and second outing against Oakland, the team that traded him to the White Sox last winter. Samardzija is still struggling. He’s 1-5 with a 6.03 ERA and nine home runs allowed in his past six starts.