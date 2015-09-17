OF Trayce Thompson was a late scratch from the White Sox’s lineup Wednesday because of soreness in the left elbow he sprained Monday while diving for a shallow fly ball. Thompson was slated to play center field, but he wanted to test the elbow during live batting practice to be sure he could go. He was scratched after taking his swings. “It was a swing thing,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He can swing and he hit, and that was fine, but being able to let go and do the things that he’s been doing ... I don’t want to change anything. He said it was pretty close, but he just didn’t feel like he could get after it.”

3B Mike Olt hit his first home run as a member of the White Sox on Wednesday in Chicago’s 9-4 win against the Oakland A’s and his second homer of the season. His first homer happened April 11 as a member of the Chicago Cubs. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Olt is the only player in major league history to hit a home run for each of Chicago’s teams in the same season.

OF J.B. Shuck started in center field and went 1-for-5 Wednesday in the White Sox’s 9-4 win against the A‘s. Shuck was a late addition to the lineup. He replaced OF Trayce Thompson, who was scratched because of soreness in his left elbow, which he sprained Monday diving for a fly ball.

LHP Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.53) will make his 30th start this season for the White Sox in a series finale against the A’s on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana is 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA in his past six starts. Five of those outings were quality starts. Quintana is 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in his career against Oakland (13 innings).

RHP Erik Johnson received nine runs in support in his latest outing for the White Sox to help him earn another win Wednesday against the A‘s. Johnson picked up his second win in three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He allowed three runs in six innings for his sixth career quality start. Johnson is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA for Chicago this season.

INF Tyler Saladino started at shortstop for the White Sox on Wednesday against the A‘s, going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. It was just the fourth time this season he played shortstop for Chicago after playing that position almost exclusively in the minor leagues. Saladino, who came into the game hitting .239, might be a candidate to fill the White Sox’s starting shortstop role next season.

RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Wednesday and will work a long relief role. Carroll, who allowed a run in one inning Wednesday, said he kept his arm loose following the end of the minor league season by playing catch with friends in his hometown of Kansas City, Mo. Carroll also told reporters Wednesday that his car, which he’d left in a Chicago suburb during his previous stint with the White Sox, was stolen.