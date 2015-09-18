INF Mike Olt, who became the first player to homer for both the White Sox and Cubs in the same season on Wednesday, hit another homer on Thursday. This one was a solo blast in the fourth inning to tie the score at 1.

LHP Chris Sale lasted just three innings in his last start against the Minnesota Twins and will be looking to bounce back in Friday’s start against the Cleveland Indians. Sale is second in the majors with 250 strikeouts on the season and is within reach of the franchise record of 269 set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

OF J.B. Shuck, who started in center field Thursday, left the game after six innings because of left hamstring soreness. He went 1-for-3 before exiting.

OF J.B. Shuck, who started in center field on Thursday, left the game after six innings because of left hamstring soreness.

LHP Jose Quintana continues to be a steady performer for the White Sox. He allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings on Thursday. It’s his 23rd quality start of the season. However, he got another no-decision -- his 50th since 2012 -- as the White Sox blew a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning. The win would have been Quintana’s 10th and he’s never had 10 wins in a season.

RHP David Robertson has 29 saves this season, but he gave up a three-run homer in the ninth inning to Oakland’s Billy Butler on Thursday for his seventh blown save of the season. “It’s been a tough season, but at the same time I have to be able to come in and do my job,” he said. “I have to be able to get three outs right there and be the backbone of the pen who ends the game quickly and efficiently and doesn’t go out there and screw up.”