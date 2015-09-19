OF Trayce Thompson had a double in four at bats Friday. It was Thompson’s first appearance in a game since Monday. He had been sidelined with a hyper-extended left elbow.

LHP Chris Sale had a strange line in his 12-1 loss to Cleveland Friday. He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run. Unfortunately for Sale he also gave up six unearned runs. He was otherwise pretty solid, striking out nine. But the bar is pretty high for Sale. “Every time he goes out there expectations are high,” said Chicago manager Robin Ventura. “It’s like if he doesn’t come close to a no-hitter people are disappointed. But he’s human.”

OF Adam Eaton’s second inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over his last 20 games Eaton is hitting .366, with 16 runs scored.

DH Melky Cabrera’s solo home run off RHP Cody Anderson in the fifth inning accounted for Chicago’s only run. It was Cabrera’s 99th career home run, and it was struck in one of Cabrera’s favorite ballparks. In 128 career at bats at Progressive Field Cabrera has hit .344 with 8 home runs and 25 RBI. His 11 career home runs vs. Cleveland are his most against any one opponent.