LHP Carlos Rodon pitched 7 2/3 strong innings to get the win?Saturday. Rodon held Cleveland to one run on six hits. “I just tried to throw strikes, get ahead early, and then let our defense do its job,” Rodon said. In five career appearances against Cleveland, Rodon is 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA. In his last seven starts overall Rodon is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA.

LHP John Danks will start Sunday against one of his least favorite opponents Sunday will be Danks’ 26th career appearance against the Indians. His career record against Cleveland is 5-13 with a 5.29 ERA.

OF Melky Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave the White Sox an early 1-0 lead. It was Cabrera’s 10th sacrifice fly of the season, the most by a White Sox player since Paul Konerko had 11 in 2011. Cabrera came into the game tied for the major league lead in sacrifice flies.

--RHP David Robertson picked up his 30th save Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. With one out and the White Sox leading 4-1 in the ninth, Robertson gave up a two-run home run to 3B Chris Johnson. With two outs, and one of Cleveland’s best hitters, 2B Jason Kipnis at the plate, Robertson picked OF Abraham Almonte off first base to end the game. “There are other ways to get outs, and David found a creative way to get the last out,” Manager Robin Ventura said.