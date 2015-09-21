RHP Zach Putnam, who was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2008 June Amateur Draft, faced his former team Sunday. Putnam pitched one inning of relief and gave up three runs on three hits. That raised Putnam’s ERA in seven career appearances against the Indians from 1.69 to 5.68.

LHP John Danks gave up three runs in five innings Sunday, and two of them came on a home run by RF Lonnie Chisenhall in the second inning. “I was hoping to go inside on him, but it was up and it looked like he was ready for it. I didn’t fool him much,” Danks said.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will start the first game of a doubleheader in Detroit on Monday. Samardzija has started four games against the Tigers this season and has pitched at least seven innings in all four games.

RHP David Robertson is just the third White Sox pitcher to have 30-plus saves in his first season with the team. The others are Dustin Hermanson in 2005 and Bob James in 1985.

LT Ereck Flowers suffered a sprained left ankle in the second half and was ruled out of the game. Coughlin said the hope is that Flowers’ injury won’t be an on-going affair the rest of the season.