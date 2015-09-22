2B Carlos Sanchez had three hits in the first game of a doubleheader at Detroit on Monday. It was the second baseman’s third three-hit game this season and first since July 29. He scored both of the game’s runs, including a solo home run. He has five home runs, all since the All-Star break. “The home run’s a little surprising but he’s had some big hits here,” manager Robin Ventura said.

LHP Jose Quintana will seek his fourth consecutive quality start when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. He has given up just two earned runs in his last three starts, spanning 20 innings. He has two wins and a no-decision over that stretch while lowering his ERA to 3.45 and his WHIP to 1.29. The Tigers have been his most difficult opponent this season. He’s 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA in four starts against them but 4-3 with a 4.28 ERA in 12 career starts.

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit on Monday. Eaton smacked an RBI single in the third inning and added another single in the sixth. Eaton, who has raised his average to .281, is batting .391 during the streak. The leadoff hitter, who has 44 multi-hit games, did not play in the second game.

RHP Nate Jones bounced back from a string of subpar outings by tossing two scoreless innings at Detroit in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday. Jones entered the game with a runner on first and left him stranded at third. He pitched a spotless eighth, including two strikeouts. Jones had been touched up for three home runs in his previous four appearances. “Nate throwing the way he did was nice to see,” manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP Erik Johnson won for the third time in four starts since his Sept. 1 call-up in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit. He tied his career high with nine strikeouts while holding the Tigers to two runs on five hits. He also struck out nine against the Boston Red Sox on April 15, 2014. “He’s aggressive in the zone and that’s been the biggest thing since coming back up here,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s coming after you, and he has to pitch that way.”