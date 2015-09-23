RHP Frankie Montas will make his first major league start Wednesday, opposing Tigers RHP Justin Verlander. The 22-year-old Montas, who made 23 starts with Double-A Birmingham this season, is 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA in five relief appearances since his Sept. 1 call-up.

LHP Jose Quintana notched his fourth consecutive quality start but wound up once again with a no-decision Tuesday. He held the Detroit Tigers to one run in seven innings but the White Sox lost in extra innings. He has given up just three earned runs in his last four starts. Despite his 3.38 ERA, Quintana has only nine victories to show for it. “He’s got better stuff than what the numbers say,” manager Robin Ventura said.

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the ninth inning on Tuesday. That drove in the White Sox’s only run in a 2-1, 10-inning loss at Detroit. He is batting .388 during the streak. Eaton was also hit by a pitch in the seventh, making him the only Chicago batter to reach base until the ninth.

3B Tyler Saladino broke up a no-hit bid with a one-out triple in the ninth inning against Detroit reliever Neftali Feliz on Tuesday. The Tigers were shooting for a combined no-hitter before Saladino ripped a shot into the left-center gap. Saladino, who scored the White Sox’s only run in the extra innings loss, has four triples this season.

2B Gordon Beckham has endeared himself to the organization by his willingness to accept a reserve role. Beckham, who homered in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday, is hitting just .207 in 96 games with five homers and 19 RBIs. But manager Robin Ventura said on Tuesday he hopes the organization brings him back next season. “As a guy that can go in and play three infield positions and possibly outfield, that part is always a tough job,” Ventura said. “You feel comfortable with a guy who can handle that, understand that and accept that. Not everybody accepts that role.”