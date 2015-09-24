RHP Frankie Montas got roughed up in his first career start on Wednesday in Detroit. He gave up six runs on six hits in three innings while throwing 72 pitches before he was pulled. Montas had given up only one run in five relief appearances since his Sept.1 callup. “That’s a tough lineup, an experienced group,” manager Robin Ventura said. “If you’re not going to locate, you can get hurt by it and Frankie did.”

--3B Mike Olt left Wednesday’s game at Detroit during the fifth inning with right shoulder discomfort. Olt was injured when he tried to make a diving stop on Ian Kinsler’s infield hit the previous inning. Olt, who was 1-for-2 before exiting, was replaced by Gordon Beckham. “He felt his arm go a little bit numb,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It was an awkward dive.”

LHP Chris Sale will try to end his personal losing streak when he faces the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Sale lost his last three starts, including his outing against Cleveland on Friday when he allowed seven runs (one earned) on eight hits in seven innings. He collected nine strikeouts that night and needs 11 more to set a new single-season franchise record with 270. Sale, who got an extra days’ rest between starts, is 3-0 with an 0.72 ERA in eight career outings against the Yankees.

CF Adam Eaton saw his hitting streak snapped at 11 games on Wednesday afternoon. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Eaton has delivered two 11-game hitting streaks this season. Eaton, who has scored a team-high 92 runs, was given the day off defensively and served as the designated hitter.

LF Melky Cabrera hit the 100th home run of his career in a 7-4 loss at Detroit on Wednesday. He clubbed a two-run shot off Tigers ace Justin Verlander for his milestone homer. Cabrera added two more hits for his 12th three-hit game of the season and drove in three runs.