3B Mike Olt (right shoulder discomfort) was not the starting lineup Thursday but manager Robin Ventura said he was available to pinch hit. He was injured Wednesday in Detroit trying to making a diving stop on 2B Ian Kinsler’s infield hit in the fourth inning and exited the game the following inning.

LHP Chris Sale reached 1,000 career strikeouts when he fanned New York LF Chris Young for the final out of the third inning. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the sixth pitcher to get 1,000 strikeouts in fewer than 900 innings. Sale, however, allowed a three-run home run to RF Carlos Beltran among seven hits in seven innings. It marked the fourth straight start Sale has lost. It is the second-longest of his career and two shy of his career high set June 2-July 6, 2013.

LHP Chris Sale’s last start of the season would likely be Thursday against Kansas City or Friday against Detroit.

LHP Carlos Rodon will make his 23rd start and 26th appearance of his career Friday night when he faces the Yankees. In his last seven starts, Rodon is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA while compiling 45 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .193 average (33-for-171). Rodon has 135 strikeouts and it is the fourth-highest total by a Chicago rookie. He needs four to move into second place ahead of Melido Perez (1988) and Lefty Williams (1916). Rodon last pitched Sunday at Cleveland and in 7 2/3 innings, he allowed one run and six hits. Rodon faced the Yankees July 31 in Chicago and allowed eight runs and eight hits in three innings.

1B Adam LaRoche returned to the starting lineup and was 1-for-4 while batting fifth Thursday. LaRoche had been sidelined since Sept. 13 by patellar tendinosis in his right knee. He injured his knee when he collided with a wall chasing a foul ball and also seemed to injure it further on a slide. To help his knee along, LaRoche received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection last week.