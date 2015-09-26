3B Mike Olt returned to the starting lineup Friday after being available only as a pinch hitter due to right shoulder discomfort Thursday. Olt has made 17 starts since joining the White Sox Sept. 6 and with about 20 friends and family from the New Haven, Conn., area in the stands, he hit his third home run for the White Sox.

LHP Chris Sale will likely make his next start Thursday against the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers next Friday. Sale struck out eight during seven innings Thursday and his 267 strikeouts are two shy of equaling the team record set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

RHP Carlos Rodon’s first full professional season likely ended Friday night. Manager Robin Ventura said “it should be it” when asked if Rodon would pitch again. Rodon allowed two runs and five hits in six innings Friday night working around five walks and 15 plate appearances with men on base. Rodon pitched 10 innings in the minors before joining the White Sox and 139 1/3 in the majors. Since Aug. 5, he is 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA in his last eight starts.

LHP John Danks will make his 29th start and 14th on the road when he faces the Yankees Saturday afternoon. Danks has struggled immensely outside of the South Side of Chicago, going 3-9 with a 5.80 ERA in 14 road outings. He last pitched Sunday in Cleveland when he allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 6-3 loss. Danks will be making his 10th career start against New York and is 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA against the Yankees.

RHP Matt Albers extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 20 2/3 innings. Albers has the longest active streak in the majors and extended it by getting DH Alex Rodriguez to hit into a double play started by SS Alexei Ramirez. Albers’ current run spans his last 18 outings and he has held right-handed hitters to 18 hits in 83 at-bats.

RHP David Robertson made his return to the mound at Yankee Stadium exactly one year after blowing a 5-2 lead in Derek Jeter’s last game. This time, the save was much easier as Robertson threw 16 pitches in a hitless ninth for his 32nd save. “Obviously that was my last outing here at Yankee Stadium and the baseball gods were against me that day,” Robertson said. “They wanted to see Derek walk off with a base hit. It was a pretty incredible moment. Looking back on it now, I‘m not mad about it at all. It stung at the time because I was so worried that I had just blown the game and we were going to go extra innings and Derek’s not going to get called out (of the game) from short and get the applause he deserves in the ninth inning. Instead he got the place to erupt on a walkoff base hit.”