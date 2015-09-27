RHP Erik Johnson, named MVP of the International League with Triple-A Durham, will make his fifth start of the season Sunday against the Yankees. Johnson (14-8) last pitched Monday in the second game of a doubleheader in Detroit, where he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Johnson will be facing the Yankees for the second time.

2B Micah Johnson missed his fifth straight game with a minor knee issue. Johnson has made seven starts since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 8.

LHP John Danks lost for the 10th time in 13 road decisions Saturday when he allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. Danks is 1-6 with a 4.01 in nine starts since beating the New York Yankees on Aug. 1.

LF Melky Cabrera had a 15-game hitting streak at Yankee Stadium snapped when he was 0-for-4 with three groundouts. It tied Michael Young (June 2, 2009, to June 16, 2011) for the longest streak since the stadium opened in 2009. During his streak, Cabrera batted .323 (20-for-62) with two home runs and five RBIs.