RHP Frankie Montas might start one of the White Sox’s final two games of the season against the Detroit Tigers this weekend at U.S. Cellular Field. Montas has an outside chance of making Chicago’s roster out of Spring Training next season. Since being recalled from Double-A Birmingham, he’s appeared in six games and made one start, going 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 innings.

LHP Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.38) will make what’s likely to be his final start of the season Wednesday. Quintana will take the mound against the Kansas City Royals, whom he’s faced five times already this season. Quintana is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in his first five outings against Kansas City this season and is 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA against the Royals in 17 career starts against them. He’s pitched against the Royals more than any other team in his career.

CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 and hit his 14th home run of the season in the White Sox’s 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Eaton has hit a career-high in homers this season, which eclipsed his previous high of three in 2013 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s now hit eight more homers this season than his previous career total of six coming into the season.

RHP Erik Johnson will start in one of the White Sox’s final two games this weekend against the Detroit Tigers, but manager Robin Ventura isn’t sure which one it will be yet. Johnson, a candidate for Chicago’s starting rotation next season, has gone 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts for the White Sox since being recalled Sept. 1 from Triple-A Charlotte, when major league rosters expanded.

1B/DH Jose Abreu came into a game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday with a .290 batting average, 29 home runs and 97 RBIs. He’s been strong in the second half of the season, after struggling physically and mentally down the stretch last year as a rookie. Abreu came into this season with a better idea of what he needed to do to stay productive during the long, grind of a major league season. “Last year, I learned a lot about how to handle a season as long as this, and that experience helped me to get through this year in a better way, in better shape also,” the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Abreu said. “I think that you always have to learn from every day, from every season. That’s going to put you in a very good position for the season ahead. That’s what is helpful for me this year and that’s why I feel good now.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija likely threw his final pitch in a White Sox uniform and picked up the win while doing it. Samardzija, who was traded to Chicago in the offseason, will likely become a free agent this winter and sign elsewhere after a turbulent season in the Windy City. Samardzija allowed just two runs in seven innings, scattering eight hits, and finished his season on a good note after throwing two strong outings in his final two starts. “You always want to prove what you can do every day out there,” he said. “When you don’t feel like you’re doing that, you want to get back to that. That felt more normal for me than hurting my neck checking the gaps out. It felt good.”