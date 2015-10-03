LHP Chris Sale (12-11, 3.48) will make his 31st and final start of the season Friday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Detroit Tigers. Sale needs three strikeouts to set a new team record for strikeouts in a single season, which was set at 269 in 1908 by Ed Walsh. Sale has thrown just 201 2/3 innings thus far, compared to the 464 innings thrown by Walsh in his record-setting season. Sale, however, has dropped four straight starts, including his most recent one Sept. 24 at the New York Yankees. Sale is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA against the Tigers this season and is 6-5 with a 3.14 ERA against Detroit for his career.

CF Adam Eaton has hit 14 home runs for the White Sox this season, which is 11 more than his previous high in the major leagues. Eaton, a lead-off hitter, said his knowledge of pitchers has improved greatly since breaking into the major leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013, which he thinks has helped him send more balls over the wall. “It’s just understanding what they’re trying to do to you and beating them to the punch,” said Eaton, who went 1-for-4 with a double in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. “The more you can see a pitcher, the more I think it’s an advantage for any hitter.”

2B Micah Johnson underwent exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Thursday and will miss the remaining three games for the White Sox. Johnson, who had scar tissue removed during the procedure, is expected to recover in time for the start of Spring Training in 2016. The 2B prospect will compete for playing time next spring with current 2B Carlos Sanchez.

1B Jose Abreu entered baseball’s record books for the second straight game with a two-run single in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. The two RBIs pushed his total to 101 for the season, which made him just the second player in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in at least 100 runs in his first two seasons. The only other player to accomplish that feat is Albert Pujols, who befriended Abreu last season in Spring Training. Abreu also tried Abreu and Milwaukee Brewers LF Ryan Braun on Wednesday as the lone players in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs in their first two seasons. “I am very excited,” Abreu said, according to White Sox interpreter Billy Russo. “It is a big honor to see my name along with Albert. He’s one of the greatest players in the history of baseball and now I have the opportunity to see my name next to his.”

LHP John Danks toted some good career numbers against the Kansas City Royals into his final start of the season Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field, but this time things didn’t go quite as smoothly. Danks, who hadn’t earned a win since facing the Royals on Sept. 4 in Kansas City, allowed six runs on 11 hits and fell behind 4-0 in the first three innings. Danks came into the game with a 10-2 record with a 2.57 ERA in 21 career starts against the Royals. Seventeen of those outings were quality starts, and the 2.57 ERA was the lowest among active pitchers who’d thrown at least 100 innings against Kansas City.

C Tyler Flowers will undergo knee surgery Oct. 9 to take care of damaged cartilage in his right knee. Flowers started Friday.