LHP Chris Sale gave the White Sox their third straight game with a historical subtext to it when he struck out Tigers C James McCann looking in the second inning of Chicago’s 2-1 win on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. The strikeout was Sale’s third of the game and 270th of the season, which pushed him past White Sox legend Ed Walsh for the highest single-season total in franchise history. Walsh, who struck out 269 in 1908, needed 464 innings to set the previous record. Sale, who allowed one run in seven against the Tigers, finished his season with 274 strikeouts after throwing 208 2/3 innings.

RHP Erik Johnson (3-1, 3.45) will make his final start of the season and sixth for the White Sox this year, facing the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson took his first loss with the White Sox this season in his previous start, Sept. 26 at the New York Yankees. Johnson only allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, but he didn’t get much run support. Johnson is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in three career starts against Detroit, including a win Sept. 21 at Comerica Park.

RHP Matt Albers threw another scoreless inning of relief in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Friday against the Detroit Tigers. It extended Albers’ career-high scoreless-innings streak to 22 1/3 innings and scoreless appearance streak to 20.

C Tyler Flowers will undergo surgery Oct. 9 to repair cartilage in his right knee, according to a Chicago radio station report Friday. Flowers started behind the plate Friday for the White Sox and caught ace LHP Chris Sale’s final start of the season. He also caught the historic slider that struck out Detroit Tigers C James McCann looking for Sale’s 270th strikeout of the season. That strikeout broke the previous franchise record of 269 strikeouts in a season set in 1908 by Ed Walsh.