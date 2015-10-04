RHP Frankie Montas will start the season finale for the White Sox on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-5 and scored a run Saturday in the White Sox’s 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field. Eaton has scored 98 runs and has one game left to reach 100. Last season, in his first full major-league campaign, Eaton scored 76 runs, but was limited to just 123 games by injury setbacks. This season he’s played 153 games. Eaton also has an on-base streak of 22 straight games and is batting .367 in that span.

DH Leury Garcia hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the White Sox to a 4-3 comeback win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the second game-ending hit of his career. “You know, everybody is pulling for (Leury),” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think guys are just happy for him. It’s a big hit. To come up in a big spot like that and be able to do it is fun. Any walk-off’s fun.”

RHP Erik Johnson finished his audition for the starting rotation next season strong, taking a no-decision Saturday in the White Sox’s 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers. Johnson allowed just two runs in 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked three. Johnson lasted at least five innings in all six starts he made since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte when rosters expanded in September.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 with an RBI double for the White Sox in their 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers. Ramirez might play his final game in a White Sox uniform Sunday in the season finale. Ramirez is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and might not be offered a contract by the White Sox, the team he’s played his entire eight-year career with since defecting from Cuba. “It’s kind of tough, because I have been here for eight years and I like this team,” Ramirez said through White Sox interpreter Billy Russo. “I like all of the people that work here. They’re like my family. I don’t want to even think about being on another team. I want to be here, and I want to finish my career here.”