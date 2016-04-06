LHP Chris Sale (1-0) allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings and struck out eight in the White Sox’s 4-3 victory Monday in the opener at Oakland. Sale, who walked only one, gave up three runs in the bottom of the third after the White Sox scored four times in the top of the inning. “You put some runs on the board, you try to go out there for that shutdown inning,” Sale said. “You try to do a little too much. I held it together. Thankfully we got out of it.” Sale improved to 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three Opening Day starts. He is 4-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 11 career starts against the A‘s.

RF Adam Eaton went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and scored a run Monday in a victory against Oakland. Eaton tripled off A’s RHP Rich Hill with one out in the third, driving in CF Austin Jackson and igniting a four-run inning. A’s RHP Sonny Gray was slated to face the White Sox, but he was scratched because of food poisoning. Eaton didn’t learn of the switch until he arrived at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday afternoon. “It’s tough because you mentally prepare for Sonny Gray,” Eaton said. “And when you go right-handed to left-handed, especially as a left-handed hitter, now I’ve got to change the approach. I’ve got to make sure I watch some film on him. This is the first time I’ve ever seen him.” Hill hit Eaton with his first pitch of the game, but Eaton got even in the third inning.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double and a run Monday in Chicago’s 4-3 victory against Oakland. Abreu has hit safely in 10 consecutive games against the A‘s. He is batting .417 over that stretch.

INF Tyler Saladino will start one of the final two games against Oakland at shortstop. “At some point I want to get everybody in there before we get home,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

SS Jimmy Rollins, 37, became the oldest Opening Day starting shortstop for the White Sox since Luke Appling (42) in 1949. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run in Chicago’s 4-3 victory at Oakland. Rollins, who made his White Sox debut, has hit safely in 12 consecutive Opening Day games. Rollins made his 15th consecutive Opening Day start, tied with the Angels’ Albert Pujols for baseball’s longest current streak.