C Alex Avila started and made his White Sox debut Tuesday night against Oakland. Avila, who played his first seven major-league seasons for Detroit, signed with the White Sox as a free agent on Dec. 4, 2015. He went 1-for-4 in a 5-4 victory against the A‘s.

3B Todd Frazier went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 5-4 victory against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night at the Coliseum. The home run was his first since coming to the White Sox from Cincinnati as part of a three-team trade in December. He hit RHP Chris Bassitt’s 0-2 curve over the left field fence. “It was just one of those things,” Frazier said. “You get your foot down early and you see the pitch. He got us on that curve a lot during the game, and one just got away from him there. I got my hands extended and away it went. It was nice.”

LHP Jose Quintana gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings and had his 53rd career no-decision, the most in the majors since 2012, in a 5-4 victory against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed seven hits, five singles and two doubles. “He looked great,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Quintana. “The guy always pitches good and something unlucky happens.”

RF Adam Eaton had had three hits in five at-bats Tuesday night against the Oakland A‘s. He has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games dating to Sept. 9, 2015. Eaton is batting .625 (5-for-8) with a triple this season.

INF Tyler Saladino will start one of the final two games against Oakland at shortstop. “At some point I want to get everybody in there before we get home,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

SS Jimmy Rollins hit a tie-breaking solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning off A’s left-hander Sean Doolittle, lifting the White Sox to a 5-4 victory Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum. The home run was Rollins first for the White Sox. He drove Doolittle’s 2-2 fastball over the left-center field wall. Rollins was born in Oakland and starred at nearby Encinal High School in Alameda. “I felt pretty good earlier during batting practice, and I was able to execute the move I was working for, and I got a good pitch to hit,” said the 37-year-old Rollins, who signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Feb. 22 and was their Opening Day shortstop. “I hit it pretty good. I’ve had a couple big games here in high school. Found a way to win those also.”