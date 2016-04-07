RF Adam Eaton stayed hot Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk in Chicago’s 2-1 loss to Oakland. Eaton has had at least two hits in each of the first three games and is batting .636 (7-for-11). He has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

RF/DH Avisail Garcia made his third consecutive start at designated hitter for the White Sox on Wednesday against Oakland, but he will start in right field Thursday in the series finale, manager Robin Ventura said. Ventura acknowledged that Garcia needs to work on his defense. “That’s not a secret. He has the ability to be able to do it. He runs a little bit quicker than you would think just because he’s so big. He’s got some work to do. I think that’s part of being young and what he went through last year. We’ve got guys who can play it, so he has time to be able to work at it and be better at it.”

LHP Carlos Rodon allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings in his first start of the season Wednesday night, and he took the loss as the White Sox fell 2-1 to Oakland. He struck out six, walked one and threw 99 pitches as his career-high, three-game winning streak ended. “They put the bat on the ball and made things happen early,” Rodon said. He gave up a run in the first inning, then one in the second when RF Mark Canha hit a first-pitch fastball over the right field wall. “Canha got on that ball pretty good,” Rodon said. “I didn’t think it was going to get out. It surprised me.”

SS Jimmy Rollins, 37, will get a day off Thursday after three straight starts. Tyler Saladino will start at shortstop in the series finale against Oakland. “You don’t want Jimmy playing every day,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You want to be able to give him a blow, keep him sharp. You’re almost asking too much to send him out there every day and let it wear on him. And it has nothing to do with him. It’s just age. ... He’s come in in great shape. He’s not the normal guy at his age, but you know it will take its toll on anybody.” Rollins went 0-for-3 with an RBI on Wednesday.