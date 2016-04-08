FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Adam Eaton became the first White Sox player to open a season with four consecutive multi-hit games since Nellie Fox in 1955, and he is the only AL player with as many as four such games this year. He went 2-for-5 on Thursday, leaving him 9-for-16 (.563).

OF Avisail Garcia played right field Thursday after being the designated hitter the first three games. “He’s never really been a DH,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “We’re going to run him around out there.” Garcia went 1-for-4, leaving him 2-for-15 (.133) on the season.

SS Jimmy Rollins was out of the lineup Thursday for a scheduled off day. He should return Friday for the White Sox’s home opener.

RHP Matt Albers retired the only two batters he faced Thursday, extending his career-best scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings and 22 appearances, dating to last Aug. 5. He has allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings through two appearances this season.

CF Austin Jackson did not start Thursday, but he entered the game as a pinch runner, stole his first base of the season and scored a run. He remained in the lineup on defense.

