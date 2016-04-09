3B Todd Frazier connected on his second home run of the season during his home debut Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Frazier spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before Chicago acquired him in December. “I‘m very personable,” Frazier said. “I talk to fans. I‘m excited.”

LHP Chris Sale will make his second start of the season and his first start at home Saturday against the Indians. Sale picked up the win in Chicago’s season debut against Oakland on April 4. He went 6-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts at U.S. Cellular Field in 2015.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 0-for-4 in his fourth start of the season. He is hitting .125 (2-for-16) with one home run and three RBIs in those games. Rollins signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in February and earned a roster spot after impressing coaches during spring training.

LHP John Danks allowed seven runs, five of which were earned, in five innings Friday against Cleveland. Danks gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out six. He fell to 0-6 in his last eight starts against the Indians.