FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 9, 2016 / 9:39 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier connected on his second home run of the season during his home debut Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Frazier spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before Chicago acquired him in December. “I‘m very personable,” Frazier said. “I talk to fans. I‘m excited.”

LHP Chris Sale will make his second start of the season and his first start at home Saturday against the Indians. Sale picked up the win in Chicago’s season debut against Oakland on April 4. He went 6-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts at U.S. Cellular Field in 2015.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 0-for-4 in his fourth start of the season. He is hitting .125 (2-for-16) with one home run and three RBIs in those games. Rollins signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in February and earned a roster spot after impressing coaches during spring training.

LHP John Danks allowed seven runs, five of which were earned, in five innings Friday against Cleveland. Danks gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out six. He fell to 0-6 in his last eight starts against the Indians.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.