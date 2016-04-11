RHP Michael Ynoa was recalled from Double-A Birmingham on Sunday after OF Adam Eaton was placed on the paternity list. Ynoa, 24, is expected to return to the minor leagues when Eaton rejoins the team Monday against the Minnesota Twins. Ynoa pitched one scoreless inning for Birmingham this season before his promotion.

LHP Jose Quintana will start on six days’ rest Monday against the Minnesota Twins after rain postponed Quintana’s originally scheduled start Sunday against the Cleveland Indians. Quintana allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his season debut against Oakland.

OF Adam Eaton went on the paternity list Sunday after his wife gave birth to a boy, the couple’s first child. Eaton is expected to rejoin the team Monday against the Minnesota Twins. He is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a double, a triple and an RBI in his first five games.

LHP Carlos Rodon’s next start will be Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins instead of Monday. Rodon’s turn in the rotation was pushed back because of Sunday’s rainout.