RHP Michael Ynoa was demoted to Double-A Birmingham to make room for OF Adam Eaton.

3B Todd Frazier went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the ninth inning. The double was his first of the season and the RBI was his team-leading sixth in seven games.

LHP Jose Quintana earned his first win, going six innings and allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five. Quintana has not lost in his last 10 starts and improved to 5-4 in 14 career starts against the Twins. “It was cold, very cold. My hands dried really quick,” Quintana said. “I tried to be quick in the sun. I tried to throw first pitch for strike. Sometimes I miss a couple, but I tried to attack quick.”

OF Adam Eaton was reinstated from the paternity list. Eaton had nine hits in 20 at-bats before attending to his son’s birth Sunday.

OF Austin Jackson went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in fourth inning. Jackson, now riding a six-game hitting streak, is on fire over his last 18 games at Target Field, hitting .333 with five doubles, a triple and three homers over that span.

2B Brett Lawrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the second inning. The multi-hit game was the first of the season, as was the RBI. Lawrie has at least one hit in five of seven games.