CF Charlie Blackmon was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to turf toe on his left foot, and he will wear a boot on the foot for four or five days.

DH Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. The homer was his second of the season and the double gave him six hits on the year; half have gone for extra bases.

1B Jose Abreu entered Friday’s game having reached base safely in all nine games and with hits in seven.

RHP Mat Latos allowed one run on three hits and a walk in six innings, following up six innings of one-hit ball against Oakland on April 7. Latos, who walked one and struck out four Thursday, has a 0.75 ERA through his first 12 innings. “I think he’s in a little bit of a groove,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Velocity seems to be there enough to make that curveball very effective and that changeup. He’s able to work the ball in the zone with that and the curveball on top.”