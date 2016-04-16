FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale threw his ninth career complete game and his first since July 6, 2015 in a 4-2 win against Toronto. He was the first White Sox pitcher with nine strikeouts or more and no walks in a complete-game shutout since Phillip Humber’s 2012 perfect game.

1B Jose Abreu entered Friday’s game having reached base safely in all nine games and with hits in seven.

1B Jose Abreu saw his streak of reaching base safely in all nine previous Chicago White Sox games end Friday. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay. It was also his first game not reaching base at Tropicana Field in seven games. He was 7-for-20 in his previous six appearances at the Park.

SS Jimmy Rollins played his 2,200th game at shortstop Friday. It is the fifth most in MLB history. He has recorded a hit or an RBI in seven of his eight games played this season. He has played shortstop and hit second in each game he has played.

LF Melky Cabrera drove in the team’s lone run in a 1-0 victory for the third time of his career. He also accomplished the feat in 2012 against Philadelphia (with San Francisco) and against Cleveland for the New York Yankees. He recorded his fifth straight multi-hit game of the season.

