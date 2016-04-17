FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 17, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale tossed a two-hit shutout on Friday to become just the fourth White Sox pitcher to get three wins in the team’s first 10 games, joining Wilbur Wood (1972-73), Jack McDowell (1993) and Mark Buehrle (2002).

OF Adam Eaton had Chicago’s only multi-hit game, getting two hits to raise his season average to .366.

RHP Jake Petricka had a rough outing in relief on Saturday, giving up a hit and walking two in 1/3 of an inning.

LHP John Danks struggled again, giving up five earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

2B Brett Lawrie got his first home run of 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

