LHP Chris Sale tossed a two-hit shutout on Friday to become just the fourth White Sox pitcher to get three wins in the team’s first 10 games, joining Wilbur Wood (1972-73), Jack McDowell (1993) and Mark Buehrle (2002).

OF Adam Eaton had Chicago’s only multi-hit game, getting two hits to raise his season average to .366.

RHP Jake Petricka had a rough outing in relief on Saturday, giving up a hit and walking two in 1/3 of an inning.

LHP John Danks struggled again, giving up five earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

2B Brett Lawrie got his first home run of 2016.