3B Todd Frazier matched a career high with four strikeouts in Sunday’s loss to the Rays, struggling against starter Matt Moore. Frazier is now hitting just .163 on the season, with two home runs and six RBIs in 49 at-bats.

DH Jerry Sands got a spot start Sunday but went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, dropping his season average to .200. He has only 10 at-bats on the season and has a home run, but needs to take better advantage of opportunities to play as a starter.

LHP Zach Duke had a seven-pitch inning of effective relief, striking out two batters and throwing nothing but strikes to lower his ERA to 3.38 on the season. The White Sox bullpen had struggled in Saturday’s loss, but had two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday’s loss.

2B Brett Lawrie, who had a two-run home run in Saturday’s loss, hit the ball well again Sunday, with two hits and a run scored in a 3-2 loss to the Rays. Lawrie, familiar to Tampa Bay from his days in Toronto, is now hitting .304 on the season.