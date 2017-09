RHP Erik Johnson was optioned from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He was 0-1 with 4.22 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two starts with the Knights. Manager Robin Ventura said Johnson will work out of the bullpen while the White Sox carry 13 pitchers on their roster. Johnson took the roster spot of OF J.B. Shuck, who was optioned to Triple-A after Monday night’s loss to the Angels.