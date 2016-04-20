3B Todd Frazier took extra batting practice before Tuesday’s game, entering the day mired in a 2-for-23 slump. The results: A 2-for-3 performance that included a solo home run -- Frazier’s third of the year. Frazier added a single and was intentionally walked in the eighth inning.

RF Adam Eaton continued to show that moving from center field to right has helped improve the White Sox defense. Eaton threw out Andrelton Simmons at the plate in the seventh inning with a one-hop throw to catcher Dioner Navarro to keep the Angels off the board. Manager Robin Ventura said Eaton appears more comfortable in right field and has made a flawless move after Chicago added CF Austin Jackson in the off-season.

RHP Erik Johnson was optioned from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He was 0-1 with 4.22 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two starts with the Knights. Manager Robin Ventura said Johnson will work out of the bullpen while the White Sox carry 13 pitchers on their roster. Johnson took the roster spot of OF J.B. Shuck, who was optioned to Triple-A after Monday night’s loss to the Angels.

1B Jose Abreu has struggled with swinging at pitches outside the strike zone this season as evidenced by the 3-for-26 slump Abreu was in before his solo home run in his second at-bat Tuesday night. Abreu finished the night 1-for-4 with two groundouts and a fly out to go along with the home run.

RHP Matt Albers ran his scoreless inning streak to 30 over his last 27 appearances on Tuesday night in 0.2 innings of work. Both of his streaks are the longest active in baseball and his innings pitched streak is the longest by a White Sox pitcher since Wilson Alvarez threw 31 straight scoreless innings in 1993.