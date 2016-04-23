1B/DH Jerry Sands made his fourth start of the season on Friday night.

LHP Jose Quintana (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings Friday against the Texas Rangers to earn the victory.

OF/DH Avisail Garcia was kept out of the starting lineup on Friday night for the second time in the past three games. He entered Friday hitting .146 (7-for-48) with two home runs and five RBIs in 14 games. “This is not picking on him because we have plenty to go around,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “But we expect him to do better and get off the slump he’s on right now.”

LHP Carlos Rodon (1-2) is slated to make his fourth start of the season Saturday against Texas.