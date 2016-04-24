C Alex Avila exited Saturday’s game against the Rangers in the seventh inning due to right hamstring tightness. Dioner Navarro replaced him. Avila said he was sore after getting injured running the bases and he probably will go on the disabled list.

1B Jose Abreu was 2-for-35 before his walk-off single on Saturday against the Rangers. It was his second career walk-off hit and first since a grand slam on April 25, 2014, against Tampa. He is hitting .179 for the season.

RHP Matt Albers walked one in a scoreless inning to pick up his first victory on Saturday against Texas. He has thrown 32 consecutive scoreless innings in 29 appearances dating to Aug. 5, 2015.

LF Melky Cabrera can move around in the lineup, but manager Robin Ventura indicated he wants to keep the switch hitter at the No. 5 spot. Cabrera recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season and hit his second home run Saturday. He has hit .388 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs in his last 14 games.