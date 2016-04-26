C Kevan Smith, slated to make his White Sox debut Monday, was a late scratch due to back spasms. He was replaced by C Dioner Navarro.

C Kevan Smith (back spasms) was supposed to make his major-league debut Monday after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday but he was a late scratch with back spasms. He was replaced by C Dioner Navarro, who was 1-for-4 with a double in the 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Smith was promoted because C Alex Avila (hamstring) was put on the disabled list. Smith was batting .345 (10-for-29) with two homers and six RBIs in eight games with Charlotte this season.

LHP Chris Sale will make his fifth start of the season Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his previous start, Sale had a streak of 16 scoreless innings end with an unearned run in the eighth inning of a win over the Los Angeles Angels. It is the second time in his career that he has opened the season with a 4-0 record. He also did it in 2014, when he opened the season 5-0. He is 2-2 with a save in six career outings against the Blue Jays, including three starts. He is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 15 strikeouts in three outings (two starts) at Rogers Centre.

C Dioner Navarro was a late replacement for C Kevan Smith (back spasms) Monday and was 1-for-4 with a double in the 7-5 won over his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. He has a three-game hit streak in which he is 3-for-6 (.500) and has hit in four of his past five games. The White Sox came back from 5-1 down to go ahead in a five-run seventh. “We’re so resilient, we’ve got a great team,” Navarro said. “We knew we had a shot. We just kept on battling, taking good at-bats and we put something together. We’re resilient. We know what we’ve got and we know what we’re capable of.”

SS Jimmy Rollins was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in the 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games and has five doubles in that span. It was his first three-hit game of the season and he had his first stolen base of the season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez did not factor in the decision in his White Sox debut in the 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The former Baltimore Oriole had his contract purchased Monday from Triple-A Charlotte to make the start Monday in Toronto. He allowed a career-high 11 hits, two walks and five runs while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. It is the first time he has allowed five runs to the Blue Jays since Sept. 5, 2012, a span of 11 starts.