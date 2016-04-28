3B Todd Frazier was 2-for-4 Wednesday in the 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is batting 7-for-20 (.350) during the streak. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Jose Quintana struck out a season-best 10 batters Wednesday over six innings to earn the victory when the White Sox scored three runs in the seventh on the way to a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jays. He has not allowed a run in two straight starts for the first time since June 29-July 5, 2014.

RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Webb, 26, was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves with Charlotte.

RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Charlotte on Wednesday to replace RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was optioned to the Triple-A club. Webb, 26, is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in seven relief appearances with the Knights. He was 7-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 93 career appearances with the White Sox from 2013-15. “Daniel’s throwing well enough, and he’s fresh enough to come up here today,” manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ve had a long stretch, and hopefully it gets us through to that off day on Monday. It’s been helpful for us to have 13 pitchers.”

C Dioner Navarro extended his hitting streak to five games Wednesday when he hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning for the first runs in a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. It was his first triple since Sept. 27, 2012. His last five-game hitting streak came last September when he had an eight-game streak when he was with Toronto. He is 6-for-14 (.429) on his current streak.

LHP John Danks will make his fourth start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. He has lost his past six starts dating to Sept. 20 and has a 6.21 ERA in that span. He took the loss April 21 when he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings in a game won 3-2 by the Angels. He is 6-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 13 career starts against the Orioles. He is 1-2 with a 4.25 ERA in five outings at Camden Yards.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Gonzalez made his White Sox debut Monday and did not factor in the decision in the 8-5 Chicago win after allowing five runs and 11 hits.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was returned to Charlotte on option Wednesday and RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from the Triple-A team to take his place on the 25-man roster. Gonzalez had his contract purchased from Charlotte on Monday and made his White Sox debut that night against the Blue Jays in a spot start. He allowed 11 hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision when Chicago came back to win 7-5.