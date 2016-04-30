INF Carlos Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to replace RHP David Robertson on the roster. He was hitting .309 in the minors and went 0-for-1 after getting into Thursday’s game.

RHP Daniel Webb, who pitched an inning in Thursday night’s loss, was put on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow flexor inflammation on Friday. The team called up RHP Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte.

LHP John Danks (0-4, 7.25 ERA) will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday. Danks has lost seven straight starts dating to last season and allowed six runs in five innings on Thursday night.