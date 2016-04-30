SS Avisail Garcia strained his hamstring running out a grounder on the last play of Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles. Manager Robin Ventura said Garcia, who had an RBI triple in the second inning, will be re-evaluated Saturday.

RHP Daniel Webb, who pitched an inning in Thursday night’s loss, was put on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow flexor inflammation on Friday. The team called up RHP Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte.

RHP Carlos Rodon was done in by a bad inning and two errors in Friday night’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He gave up two singles and a tie-breaking 3-run homer in the seventh and the Orioles took advantage of two Chicago miscues in the fifth. Rodon allowed six runs -- four earned -- on eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one. “I thought he threw great,” manager Robin Ventura said. “That (seventh) inning happened pretty quick for him. Other than that he was spot on.”

LHP John Danks (0-4, 7.25 ERA) will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday. Danks has lost seven straight starts dating to last season and allowed six runs in five innings on Thursday night.

2B Brett Lawrie hit a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles. Lawrie has eight hits in his last nine games, five of which have been for extra bases (four doubles, one home run). His 12 career homers versus Baltimore are his most against any team.

RHP Mat Latos (4-0, 0.74 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Saturday at Baltimore. He has allowed one run or fewer in each of his starts and three or fewer hits in every start but his first. It’s Latos’ best start since he began 2013 by going 6-0. In his only prior start against the Orioles, he took the loss, allowing five runs on 10 hits over five innings.