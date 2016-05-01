3B Todd Frazier has shown the American League the power he displayed with Cincinnati last year. He came into the game tied for sixth in the American League with six homers and added another one in this game against RHP Darren O‘Day, the Baltimore side-winder who rarely gives up long balls. “I usually come underneath the ball a little bit,” Frazier said. “I got the fastball I wanted and drove it out of the park.”

RF Adam Eaton continues to throw runners out in a big way. Eaton got an assist for the third straight game and now has six overall this season. He entered this game ranked first in the majors.

OF Avisail Garcia was out of the starting lineup Saturday due to a right mid-hamstring strain suffered while running on the final play of Friday night’s game. Manager Robin Ventura said he doesn’t “think there’s a DL situation there,” and everything will be re-evaluated again Sunday.

1B Jose Abreu has been heating up in the last five games. After getting the game-winning hit and going 2-for-5 in Saturday’s 8-7 victory over the Orioles, Abreu now has nine hits during the last five games but he loved the hit that gave the White Sox the victory -- especially after making a key error one inning before. “It was huge, and I can respond,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “I can hit the ball very well and help the team to win this.”

RHP Matt Albers saw his scoreless streak end in this game. Albers had gone a franchise-record 30 games (and 33 innings) without allowing a run before giving up two unearned runs against his former team in Saturday’s 8-7 victory.

RHP David Robertson (bereavement leave) is expected to return on Sunday for the finale of this series.

RHP Mat Latos has been one of baseball’s top pitchers in 2016 but he ran into trouble on Saturday night. He had given up a total of two runs and 13 hits overall in winning his first four starts but the right-hander allowed four runs on a career-high 11 hits in just five innings against the Orioles. Latos also gave up two homers. “They were putting good swings on the ball,” Latos said.