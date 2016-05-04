LHP Jose Quintana (4-1) won his third straight game and posted his fourth straight quality start Tuesday against Boston. Quintana limited the Red Sox to one run on four hits in eight innings. He walked none and struck out five. “That’s what I try to do, don’t miss a spot and get quick outs,” Quintana said.

RHP Erik Johnson will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and will make his first start of the season Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, Chicago GM Rick Hahn said. Johnson, 26, went 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA in six starts last season for the White Sox. In 16 career starts, he is 7-4 with a 4.17 ERA. Hahn declined to commit to Johnson as the permanent replacement for departed LHP John Danks. “Quite frankly, it’s going to be a bit of a fluid situation,” he said.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Abreu has a seven-game hitting streak, including multiple hits in five consecutive games. After Tuesday’s game, Abreu said he has been working hard to improve his pitch selection.

LHP Carlos Rodon is scheduled to make his first career start against the Boston Red Sox when he takes the mound Wednesday. Rodon, 23, is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA in five starts this season. He has struggled against the American League East during his brief career, posting a 1-3 record with a 7.09 ERA.

LHP John Danks was designated for assignment on Tuesday. Danks, 31, was winless in 2016, allowing 18 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings and had a 7.25 ERA. Erik Johnson will replace Danks in the starting rotation. Danks has been with the White Sox for his entire 10-year career and is in the final year of a five-year, $65 million contract. After his debut in 2007, Danks won 12-plus games three consecutive seasons. He is 79-104 with a 4.38 ERA in his career. Johnson is expected to start Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.

