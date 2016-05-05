OF Avisail Garcia (strained hamstring) missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday. Manager Robin Ventura said Garcia tested the hamstring on Wednesday, but he isn’t ready to return. “(There‘s) still something there, so you’re a little nervous using him, having him sprint and try to beat something out,” Ventura said.

DH Jose Abreu continued to find success at the plate after struggling for much of the early portion of the season. Abreu’s two-run homer in the first inning extended his hit streak to eight games. During that stretch, Abreu is hitting .438 with two doubles, a triple, home run and 10 RBIs.

LHP Carlos Rodon continues to struggle this season, falling to 1-4 with a 3.54 ERA. The home run he surrendered to Boston DH David Ortiz was the first he had given up to a left-handed hitter in his career. Yet, giving up home runs has plagued Rodon this season as he has yielded a homer in each of his last three starts.

LHP Zach Duke hadn’t allowed a run in his last five outings, but that changed Wednesday night when Duke gave up an RBI single to Boston DH David Ortiz that gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead.

2B Brett Lawrie has been the picture of patience of late. Lawrie picked up walks in his first two at-bats Wednesday and has now collected multiple walks in four games this season. Lawrie’s 16 walks this season leads the White Sox, who have collected 90 walks this season and who have four players with double-digit walk totals for the year.